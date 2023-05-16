Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC Boosts Stake in Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC)

Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC – Get Rating) by 15.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 93,191 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,173 shares during the quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Owl Rock Capital were worth $1,076,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORCC. Carmel Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Owl Rock Capital by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 122,926 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,420,000 after acquiring an additional 15,819 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Owl Rock Capital by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 454,207 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,711,000 after acquiring an additional 10,714 shares during the last quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors grew its holdings in Owl Rock Capital by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors now owns 30,377 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 2,592 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Owl Rock Capital by 49.7% in the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 352,319 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,069,000 after acquiring an additional 116,969 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Owl Rock Capital in the 3rd quarter worth $3,128,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.21% of the company’s stock.

Owl Rock Capital Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSE ORCC traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $12.94. 103,408 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,780,040. Owl Rock Capital Co. has a 52-week low of $10.18 and a 52-week high of $13.88. The firm has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a PE ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Owl Rock Capital Dividend Announcement

Owl Rock Capital ( NYSE:ORCC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $350.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $328.22 million. Owl Rock Capital had a net margin of 38.80% and a return on equity of 9.55%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Owl Rock Capital Co. will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.20%. Owl Rock Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.02%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Owl Rock Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Owl Rock Capital in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut their target price on shares of Owl Rock Capital from $15.50 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday.

Owl Rock Capital Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Owl Rock Capital Corp non traded business development company seeks investment opportunities in middle market companies located in the United States with an EBITDA of USD 10 – 250 million and annual revenue of USD 50 million – 2.5 billion. The fund focuses on broad range of sectors including business services, healthcare services, pharma & healthcare technology, aerospace & defense, software & technology and manufacturing & industrials.

Featured Articles

