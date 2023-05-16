Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC Buys 10,954 Shares of Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC)

Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC – Get Rating) by 16.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 75,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,954 shares during the period. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC owned 0.06% of Hercules Capital worth $1,000,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hercules Capital by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 31,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in shares of Hercules Capital by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 174,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,304,000 after acquiring an additional 13,552 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Hercules Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $380,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in Hercules Capital by 2,200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 2,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Finally, Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. bought a new position in Hercules Capital in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $128,000. 23.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Hercules Capital alerts:

Insider Transactions at Hercules Capital

In related news, Director Gayle A. Crowell acquired 7,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.66 per share, for a total transaction of $98,352.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 38,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $530,622.70. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Gayle A. Crowell acquired 7,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.66 per share, for a total transaction of $98,352.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 38,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $530,622.70. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Wade Loo acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.95 per share, with a total value of $47,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,305.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hercules Capital Price Performance

Several research analysts have commented on HTGC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Hercules Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $14.50 to $10.50 in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Hercules Capital from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on Hercules Capital from $18.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Piper Sandler raised Hercules Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Hercules Capital in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.71.

Hercules Capital stock traded down $0.11 on Tuesday, reaching $13.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 125,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,614,123. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a current ratio of 3.31. The company has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.05 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.73. Hercules Capital, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.94 and a twelve month high of $16.28.

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $100.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.34 million. Hercules Capital had a return on equity of 15.58% and a net margin of 55.30%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Hercules Capital, Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hercules Capital Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 15th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.24%. This is an increase from Hercules Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Hercules Capital’s payout ratio is presently 106.12%.

About Hercules Capital

(Get Rating)

Hercules is the largest non-bank lender to venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development in a broadly diversified variety of technology, life sciences, and sustainable and renewable technology industries. With over a decade of experience in venture debt, Hercules is uniquely positioned to quickly create innovative financing solutions that perfectly fit within a company’s existing capital structure and map to its business objectives.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hercules Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hercules Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.