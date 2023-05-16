Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC Buys 13,790 Shares of Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC)

Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC – Get Rating) by 16.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 98,202 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,790 shares during the period. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC owned about 0.06% of Golub Capital BDC worth $1,293,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GBDC. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Golub Capital BDC in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,648,000. Next Capital Management LLC raised its position in Golub Capital BDC by 138.5% during the 4th quarter. Next Capital Management LLC now owns 892,570 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $11,746,000 after buying an additional 518,324 shares during the last quarter. Ares Management LLC raised its position in Golub Capital BDC by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 2,628,419 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $39,978,000 after buying an additional 497,391 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,748,000. Finally, Clough Capital Partners L P acquired a new stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,997,000. 42.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Golub Capital BDC stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.99. The company had a trading volume of 88,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 712,024. Golub Capital BDC, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.94 and a 1-year high of $14.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 20.78 and a beta of 0.62.

Golub Capital BDC ( NASDAQ:GBDC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The investment management company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. Golub Capital BDC had a net margin of 26.46% and a return on equity of 8.68%. The company had revenue of $146.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Golub Capital BDC, Inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.16%. Golub Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 209.52%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Golub Capital BDC from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $14.25 to $12.25 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th.

Golub Capital BDC operates as a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. They also offer events presentations, financial reporting, stock information, tax information, and analyst coverage services.

