Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC Has $6.23 Million Stock Holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 141,744 shares of the company’s stock after selling 240 shares during the quarter. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF makes up approximately 3.0% of Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF were worth $6,225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 34.0% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 77.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter.

FIXD traded down $0.21 on Tuesday, hitting $44.84. 44,390 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 663,185. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 52 week low of $41.85 and a 52 week high of $47.85. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $45.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.86.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Monday, April 24th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 21st. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%.

The First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, broad-based, and broad-maturity bond fund that aims for a weighted average duration within 1 year of the Bloomberg US Aggregate Index.

