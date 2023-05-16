Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC Invests $10 Million in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR)

Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 210,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,000,000. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF comprises approximately 4.8% of Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC owned about 0.27% of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 1,465.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 942,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,789,000 after acquiring an additional 882,691 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 334.7% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,051,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,563,000 after purchasing an additional 809,373 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 140.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,108,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,839,000 after purchasing an additional 648,292 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 115.9% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,168,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,405,000 after purchasing an additional 627,381 shares during the period. Finally, ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $23,480,000.

iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IEUR traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $53.69. 43,938 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 776,889. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.54 and a fifty-two week high of $54.81. The firm has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.37.

About iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF

The iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (IEUR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Europe IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed European securities. IEUR was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

