Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF (BATS:IGV)

Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF (BATS:IGV – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,070,000. iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF accounts for approximately 1.5% of Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IGV. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 517.2% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,161,000 after buying an additional 2,819 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 3,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,834,000. Mariner LLC grew its holdings in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 8.9% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 22,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,617,000 after purchasing an additional 1,814 shares during the period. Finally, KCM Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 86.1% during the first quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period.

BATS IGV traded up $3.15 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $300.42. 389,388 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.65 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $293.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $277.31. iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF has a fifty-two week low of $123.69 and a fifty-two week high of $183.23.

iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P North American Technology-Software Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P North American Technology Software Index (the Underlying Index).

