Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) Increases Dividend to $1.10 Per Share

Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 1.10 per share by the construction company on Friday, July 14th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This is an increase from Lennox International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06.

Lennox International has increased its dividend by an average of 11.6% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 13 consecutive years. Lennox International has a payout ratio of 25.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Lennox International to earn $16.66 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.5%.

Lennox International Stock Down 1.9 %

LII traded down $5.57 on Tuesday, hitting $280.91. The company had a trading volume of 361,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 317,505. The company has a market cap of $9.97 billion, a PE ratio of 19.57, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.92. Lennox International has a 12-month low of $182.85 and a 12-month high of $291.80. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $257.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $255.13.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Lennox International ( NYSE:LII Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The construction company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Lennox International had a net margin of 10.76% and a negative return on equity of 200.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.36 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Lennox International will post 15.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Chris Kosel sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.99, for a total transaction of $84,897.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $607,296.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Chris Kosel sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.99, for a total transaction of $84,897.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $607,296.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Joseph William Reitmeier sold 2,808 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.17, for a total transaction of $792,333.36. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,768,129.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 7,579 shares of company stock worth $2,078,502. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lennox International

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Lennox International by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,278 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Lennox International by 0.8% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 16,911 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,766,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lennox International by 40.8% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 659 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lennox International by 35.2% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,353 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $524,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allstate Investment Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Lennox International in the fourth quarter valued at about $710,000. 68.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LII has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Lennox International in a research note on Monday, March 27th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lennox International in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Lennox International from $248.00 to $272.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Lennox International from $272.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Lennox International from $279.00 to $272.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $261.58.

About Lennox International

Lennox International, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration. It operates through the following business segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration. The Residential Heating & Cooling segment manufactures and markets furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, equipment, and accessories.

