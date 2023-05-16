Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) Hits New 1-Year Low at $10.06

Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $10.06 and last traded at $10.09, with a volume of 2275073 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $10.50.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on LESL shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Leslie’s from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Loop Capital raised Leslie’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Leslie’s from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Leslie’s in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Leslie’s from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Leslie’s presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.88.

Leslie’s Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.92, a P/E/G ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.99 and a 200-day moving average of $12.74.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Leslie’s ( NASDAQ:LESL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.02). Leslie’s had a negative return on equity of 54.83% and a net margin of 7.65%. The business had revenue of $212.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.36 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Leslie’s, Inc. will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Leslie’s in the 4th quarter valued at $284,000. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in Leslie’s in the fourth quarter valued at $432,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Leslie’s by 7.3% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,442,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,639,000 after purchasing an additional 232,791 shares during the period. Commerce Bank increased its holdings in Leslie’s by 111.8% in the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 25,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 13,289 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Leslie’s by 0.6% in the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,941,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,276,000 after purchasing an additional 18,006 shares during the period.

Leslie’s Company Profile

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services. It offers various pool and spa maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, cleaning and maintenance equipment, safety, recreational, and fitness related products, as well as installation and repair services for pool and spa equipment.

Featured Articles

