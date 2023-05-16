Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) Shares Gap Up on Insider Buying Activity

Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday following insider buying activity. The stock had previously closed at $19.58, but opened at $20.00. Lincoln National shares last traded at $19.83, with a volume of 827,345 shares changing hands.

Specifically, Director Gary C. Kelly acquired 7,838 shares of Lincoln National stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.52 per share, with a total value of $200,025.76. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 15,007 shares in the company, valued at $382,978.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Get Lincoln National alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on LNC. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Lincoln National in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $35.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. 22nd Century Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Lincoln National in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $38.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.43.

Lincoln National Trading Up 0.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.80. The stock has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 1.76.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.03. Lincoln National had a negative net margin of 11.89% and a negative return on equity of 11.85%. The business had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lincoln National Co. will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lincoln National Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.15%. Lincoln National’s payout ratio is currently -9.38%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lincoln National

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Lincoln National by 8.6% in the third quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 249,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,291,000 after buying an additional 19,834 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in Lincoln National by 17.6% in the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 15,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $682,000 after purchasing an additional 2,327 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden purchased a new stake in Lincoln National during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,923,000. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lincoln National in the fourth quarter worth about $307,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in Lincoln National by 209.4% in the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 51,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,260,000 after buying an additional 34,829 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln National Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lincoln National Corp. is a holding company, which operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses through its subsidiary companies. It provides advice and solutions that help empower people to take charge of their financial lives with confidence and optimism. It operates through the following segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, Group Protection, and Other Operations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.