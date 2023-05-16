Lisk Tops One Day Trading Volume of $848,228.19 (LSK)

Lisk (LSK) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 16th. One Lisk coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.85 or 0.00003151 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Lisk has traded 2.8% lower against the dollar. Lisk has a market cap of $120.04 million and approximately $848,228.19 worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00006956 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0705 or 0.00000261 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003298 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00003325 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00003473 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001035 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002982 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001026 BTC.

Lisk Profile

Lisk (CRYPTO:LSK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 144,818,773 coins and its circulating supply is 141,173,062 coins. Lisk’s official Twitter account is @liskhq and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Lisk is https://reddit.com/r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Lisk is lisk.com. Lisk’s official message board is lisk.com/blog.

Lisk Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Lisk is a cryptocurrency and decentralized application platform that operates on a highly efficient Delegated-Proof-of-Stake consensus model secured by 101 elected delegates. The platform allows for the deployment, distribution, and monetization of decentralized apps and custom blockchains. The inflation rate is 5 LISK per block and will decrease by 1 every year until it reaches 1 LISK per block. Lisk has partnered with Microsoft to integrate into its Azure Blockchain as a Service, allowing developers to develop and deploy Lisk blockchain applications using Microsoft’s cloud computing platform.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lisk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lisk should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lisk using one of the exchanges listed above.

