Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) Trading Up 3.1% Following Insider Buying Activity

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 3.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The company traded as high as $22.25 and last traded at $22.23. 79,141 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 338,178 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.57.

Specifically, Director David G. Lucht purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.02 per share, for a total transaction of $100,100.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 20,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $415,194.78. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 24.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LOB. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Live Oak Bancshares in a report on Monday, February 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of Live Oak Bancshares from $33.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com raised Live Oak Bancshares to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Live Oak Bancshares from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $26.50 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on Live Oak Bancshares from $29.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.13.

Live Oak Bancshares Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.38 and a 200 day moving average of $29.70. The firm has a market cap of $985.10 million, a P/E ratio of 6.80 and a beta of 1.46.

Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $101.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.27 million. Live Oak Bancshares had a net margin of 19.52% and a return on equity of 17.61%. On average, research analysts predict that Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Live Oak Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. Live Oak Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.79%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Live Oak Bancshares

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LOB. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Live Oak Bancshares by 49.7% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,530 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Live Oak Bancshares during the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Live Oak Bancshares during the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in Live Oak Bancshares in the 3rd quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of Live Oak Bancshares in the third quarter valued at about $92,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.28% of the company’s stock.

Live Oak Bancshares Company Profile

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company, which operates as a national online platform for small business lending. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Fintech, and Other. The Banking segment provides financing services to small businesses nationwide in targeted industries and deposit-related services to small businesses, consumers, and other customers nationwide.

