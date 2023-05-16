LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.28

LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 25th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.275 per share by the auto parts company on Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th.

LKQ has a dividend payout ratio of 25.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect LKQ to earn $4.40 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.10 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.0%.

NASDAQ LKQ opened at $56.91 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.92. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.55. LKQ has a twelve month low of $46.20 and a twelve month high of $59.33. The stock has a market cap of $15.21 billion, a PE ratio of 13.65 and a beta of 1.35.

LKQ ( NASDAQ:LKQ Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.08. LKQ had a net margin of 8.96% and a return on equity of 19.24%. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that LKQ will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on LKQ shares. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of LKQ in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com cut shares of LKQ from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th.

In other news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 450,000 shares of LKQ stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.94, for a total value of $26,073,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,102,751 shares in the company, valued at $63,893,392.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director John W. Mendel sold 1,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.11, for a total value of $73,671.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $902,338. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 450,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.94, for a total transaction of $26,073,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,102,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,893,392.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,273,653 shares of company stock worth $73,635,522. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in LKQ by 81.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 623 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in LKQ by 94.1% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 497 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in LKQ during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in LKQ during the 4th quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in LKQ by 59.7% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,239 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.55% of the company’s stock.

LKQ Company Profile

LKQ Corp. is a distributor of vehicle products and its parts to repair, maintain, and accessorize automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe and Specialty. The Wholesale-North America segment includes Glass and Self-Service segments. The company was founded by Donald F.

