Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,230,000 shares, an increase of 11.9% from the April 15th total of 8,250,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,760,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Lloyds Banking Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:LYG traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.24. 11,297,853 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,086,520. Lloyds Banking Group has a 1 year low of $1.70 and a 1 year high of $2.63. The company has a market cap of $37.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.73, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.31.

Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.03. Lloyds Banking Group had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 21.31%. The firm had revenue of $14.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.68 billion. Equities analysts predict that Lloyds Banking Group will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lloyds Banking Group Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a $0.076 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. This is an increase from Lloyds Banking Group’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.04. This represents a dividend yield of 5%. Lloyds Banking Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.50%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LYG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 61 ($0.76) to GBX 56 ($0.70) in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 70 ($0.88) to GBX 69 ($0.86) in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Barclays upgraded shares of Lloyds Banking Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on shares of Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 55 ($0.69) to GBX 58 ($0.73) in a research report on Friday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.29.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lloyds Banking Group

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LYG. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lloyds Banking Group by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 286,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $513,000 after acquiring an additional 14,180 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 202,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $696,000 after buying an additional 13,597 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 80.0% in the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 66,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 29,659 shares during the period. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 104,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 6,696 shares during the period. Finally, Ethic Inc. raised its position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 1,105,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,979,000 after acquiring an additional 48,812 shares in the last quarter. 2.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lloyds Banking Group

Lloyds Banking Group Plc is a financial services company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Commercial Banking, Insurance and Wealth, and Other. The Retail segment offers broad range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance and unsecured consumer lending to personal, and small business customers.

See Also

