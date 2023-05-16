LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.26 (NYSE:SCD)

LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:SCD – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.26 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 22nd.

LMP Capital and Income Fund Stock Performance

NYSE SCD opened at $12.25 on Tuesday. LMP Capital and Income Fund has a 1 year low of $10.85 and a 1 year high of $14.26. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.30.

Get LMP Capital and Income Fund alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LMP Capital and Income Fund

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in LMP Capital and Income Fund by 2.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 66,834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $977,000 after purchasing an additional 1,851 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of LMP Capital and Income Fund by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 61,452 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $898,000 after purchasing an additional 2,288 shares in the last quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of LMP Capital and Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $400,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of LMP Capital and Income Fund by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 27,379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 2,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of LMP Capital and Income Fund by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 22,357 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,768 shares in the last quarter.

LMP Capital and Income Fund Company Profile

LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Clearbridge Investments, LLC, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for LMP Capital and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LMP Capital and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.