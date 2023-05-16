Local Bounti Co. (NYSE:LOCL) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Local Bounti Co. (NYSE:LOCL – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,120,000 shares, a growth of 12.3% from the April 15th total of 5,450,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 711,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.6 days. Approximately 14.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.
Shares of Local Bounti stock opened at $0.49 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 1.70. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.31. Local Bounti has a 12 month low of $0.30 and a 12 month high of $6.21.
Local Bounti (NYSE:LOCL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.03). Local Bounti had a negative return on equity of 95.94% and a negative net margin of 570.35%. The firm had revenue of $6.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.58 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Local Bounti will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on LOCL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Local Bounti from $2.00 to $1.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Roth Mkm cut their price target on shares of Local Bounti from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Lake Street Capital decreased their target price on shares of Local Bounti from $10.00 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Local Bounti from $13.00 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2.65.
Local Bounti Corporation grows fresh greens and herbs in the United States. It produces lettuce, herbs, and loose-leaf lettuce. The company sells its products to food retailers and food service distributors. Local Bounti Corporation was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Montana.
