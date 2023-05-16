Local Bounti Co. (NYSE:LOCL) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Local Bounti Co. (NYSE:LOCL – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,120,000 shares, a growth of 12.3% from the April 15th total of 5,450,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 711,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.6 days. Approximately 14.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Local Bounti Stock Performance

Shares of Local Bounti stock opened at $0.49 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 1.70. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.31. Local Bounti has a 12 month low of $0.30 and a 12 month high of $6.21.

Local Bounti (NYSE:LOCL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.03). Local Bounti had a negative return on equity of 95.94% and a negative net margin of 570.35%. The firm had revenue of $6.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.58 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Local Bounti will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Local Bounti

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its holdings in Local Bounti by 349.2% in the fourth quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 4,324,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,011,000 after buying an additional 3,361,590 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Local Bounti by 76.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,144,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,091,000 after buying an additional 927,911 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Local Bounti by 101.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,276,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,833,000 after purchasing an additional 644,115 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Local Bounti by 1,075.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 592,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,883,000 after acquiring an additional 541,701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of Local Bounti by 562.8% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 596,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,067,000 after buying an additional 506,789 shares in the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on LOCL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Local Bounti from $2.00 to $1.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Roth Mkm cut their price target on shares of Local Bounti from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Lake Street Capital decreased their target price on shares of Local Bounti from $10.00 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Local Bounti from $13.00 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2.65.

Local Bounti Company Profile

Local Bounti Corporation grows fresh greens and herbs in the United States. It produces lettuce, herbs, and loose-leaf lettuce. The company sells its products to food retailers and food service distributors. Local Bounti Corporation was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Montana.

