Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Sold by Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC

Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC lowered its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,091 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 638 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin makes up 3.6% of Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $13,666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. abrdn plc lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 66,772 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $32,484,000 after buying an additional 3,773 shares during the last quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC now owns 1,003 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,144 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Lwmg LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth $2,813,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 27.7% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC now owns 1,359 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $661,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. DZ Bank raised Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $523.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com upgraded Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Lockheed Martin from $422.00 to $419.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $513.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $494.79.

Insider Transactions at Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

In other news, EVP Timothy S. Cahill sold 2,534 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $479.44, for a total value of $1,214,900.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,014,942.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, EVP Stephanie C. Hill sold 2,391 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $490.84, for a total value of $1,173,598.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,604 shares in the company, valued at $6,186,547.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Timothy S. Cahill sold 2,534 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $479.44, for a total value of $1,214,900.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,014,942.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

LMT stock traded down $1.99 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $449.93. The stock had a trading volume of 193,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,347,565. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.95 billion, a PE ratio of 20.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $474.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $474.52. Lockheed Martin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $373.67 and a fifty-two week high of $508.10.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.08 by $0.35. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 67.75%. The business had revenue of $15.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.44 earnings per share. Lockheed Martin’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.84%.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corp. is a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

Featured Stories

