LooksRare (LOOKS) Price Hits $0.0869 on Top Exchanges

LooksRare (LOOKS) traded up 9.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 15th. One LooksRare token can currently be purchased for $0.0869 or 0.00000321 BTC on popular exchanges. LooksRare has a total market cap of $71.68 million and $5.97 million worth of LooksRare was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, LooksRare has traded down 11.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About LooksRare

LooksRare launched on December 20th, 2021. LooksRare’s total supply is 888,324,480 tokens and its circulating supply is 824,594,900 tokens. LooksRare’s official Twitter account is @looksrare and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for LooksRare is looksrare.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “LooksRare is the community-first NFT marketplace that actively rewards traders, collectors and creators for participating.

LOOKS is the token powering LooksRare, the community-focused NFT marketplace that actively rewards traders and creators for participating.”

LooksRare Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LooksRare directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LooksRare should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LooksRare using one of the exchanges listed above.

