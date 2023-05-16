Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Stake Trimmed by Summitry LLC

Summitry LLC trimmed its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 29.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 252,054 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 105,830 shares during the quarter. Lowe’s Companies makes up about 3.7% of Summitry LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Summitry LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $50,219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 11,285 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,249,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Family Firm Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 1,712 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 3,920 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $781,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 580 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DT Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,287 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 72.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lowe’s Companies

In other news, EVP Donald Frieson sold 9,411 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.00, for a total value of $1,853,967.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,523,936. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Lowe’s Companies Stock Performance

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $300.00 to $275.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $258.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $223.46.

Shares of Lowe’s Companies stock traded down $2.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $199.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,703,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,920,235. The stock has a market cap of $118.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.09. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $170.12 and a twelve month high of $223.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $200.93 and a 200-day moving average of $203.53.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $22.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.71 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 82.30% and a net margin of 6.63%. The business’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.78 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th were given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 25th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.96%.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

Featured Articles

