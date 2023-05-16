Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU) Short Interest Down 16.5% in April

Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 19,760,000 shares, a drop of 16.5% from the April 15th total of 23,660,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,110,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Lufax by 6.3% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 56,470,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,541,000 after acquiring an additional 3,341,655 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Lufax by 1,298.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,468,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,571,000 after purchasing an additional 26,433,557 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Lufax by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,711,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,846,000 after acquiring an additional 288,750 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in Lufax by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 25,442,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,358,000 after acquiring an additional 178,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Lufax during the 4th quarter valued at $29,422,000. 15.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have weighed in on LU shares. Citigroup lowered shares of Lufax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $3.52 to $2.04 in a research note on Monday, March 13th. HSBC reduced their price target on shares of Lufax from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Macquarie upgraded shares of Lufax from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.57.

Shares of NYSE:LU traded up $0.11 on Tuesday, hitting $1.75. The company had a trading volume of 13,215,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,577,706. Lufax has a 1-year low of $1.26 and a 1-year high of $7.05. The stock has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 21st. Investors of record on Friday, April 7th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 9.9%. Lufax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.36%.

Lufax Holding Ltd operates a technology-empowered personal financial services platform in China. It offers loan products, including unsecured loans and secured loans, as well as consumer finance loans. The company also provides wealth management platforms, such as Lufax (Lu.com), Lu International (Singapore), and Lu International (Hong Kong) to the middle class and affluent investors to invest in products and portfolios; retail credit facilitation services platform that offers small business owners with lending solutions; and technology empowerment solutions for financial institutions.

