Lwmg LLC Acquires New Position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Posted by on May 16th, 2023

Lwmg LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWBGet Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $461,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 3.1% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 7,387,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,457,756,000 after purchasing an additional 219,057 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,245,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,104,347,000 after purchasing an additional 302,205 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 5.3% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,517,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,823,000 after acquiring an additional 126,684 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,013,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,829,000 after acquiring an additional 18,189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,830,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,408,000 after buying an additional 200,515 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IWB stock traded down $1.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $225.52. 68,503 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 699,084. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $222.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $219.61. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $192.01 and a fifty-two week high of $238.76. The firm has a market cap of $28.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.01.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

