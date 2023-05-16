Lwmg LLC Acquires Shares of 2,277 Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Lwmg LLC purchased a new position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,277 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $598,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMGN. Roundview Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 1.3% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 8,383 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,027,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Amgen by 39.2% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,297 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $555,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Amgen in the first quarter valued at about $219,000. First Western Trust Bank bought a new stake in Amgen during the first quarter worth about $334,000. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 2.1% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,688 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,970,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. 75.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AMGN shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Amgen from $268.00 to $258.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Amgen from $282.00 to $267.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Argus reduced their target price on shares of Amgen from $300.00 to $270.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, SVB Securities dropped their target price on shares of Amgen from $282.00 to $267.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Amgen currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $250.94.

NASDAQ AMGN traded down $2.51 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $231.02. 624,851 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,306,599. Amgen Inc. has a 1 year low of $223.30 and a 1 year high of $296.67. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $239.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $255.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.64.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $3.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.84 by $0.14. Amgen had a net margin of 30.23% and a return on equity of 248.47%. The firm had revenue of $6.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 18.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th will be paid a $2.13 dividend. This represents a $8.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. Amgen’s payout ratio is 57.92%.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of human therapeutics. It operates through Human Therapeutics segment. The company was founded by William K. Bowes, Jr., Franklin Pitcher Johnson, Jr., George B. Rathmann, and Joseph Rubinfeld on April 8, 1980 and is headquartered in Thousand Oaks, CA.

