Lwmg LLC Buys Shares of 21,493 Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY)

Lwmg LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 21,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,063,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 73.7% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 521 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the first quarter worth about $115,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $153,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $198,000.

Get Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF alerts:

Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF Stock Performance

Shares of GSY traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $49.80. 29,751 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 419,864. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.57. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a 52-week low of $49.23 and a 52-week high of $49.82.

About Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF

The Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (GSY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to outperform the Barclays Capital 1-3 Month U.S. Treasury Bill Index by investing in a diverse portfolio of investment-grade securities. GSY was launched on Feb 12, 2008 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.