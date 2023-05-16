Lwmg LLC Invests $45.49 Million in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Lwmg LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 909,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,488,000. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF makes up approximately 16.3% of Lwmg LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Lwmg LLC owned approximately 0.19% of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DGRO. Asio Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 52.7% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 658 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $36,000.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF stock traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $49.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 141,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,095,952. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.30. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $43.67 and a 52-week high of $52.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.91.

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

