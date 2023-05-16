Lwmg LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Lwmg LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 8,439 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,810,000. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF comprises approximately 0.6% of Lwmg LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 33,931 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,678,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 14,286 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,654,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 13.8% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,321 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 22.5% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,581 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Finally, First Western Trust Bank purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $1,253,000.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IWO traded down $3.44 on Tuesday, hitting $222.38. The company had a trading volume of 25,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 418,433. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $192.88 and a 12-month high of $248.98. The business has a 50 day moving average of $223.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $225.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

