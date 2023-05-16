Lwmg LLC Takes $4.25 Million Position in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF (NYSEARCA:RLY)

Lwmg LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF (NYSEARCA:RLY – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 154,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,245,000. SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF comprises 1.5% of Lwmg LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Lwmg LLC owned about 0.69% of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RLY. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $15,390,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF by 405.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 517,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,953,000 after acquiring an additional 414,974 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF by 169.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 586,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,395,000 after acquiring an additional 368,348 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 2,052,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,521,000 after purchasing an additional 321,157 shares during the period. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF by 302.7% during the 4th quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 321,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,856,000 after purchasing an additional 241,712 shares during the period.

SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF Price Performance

Shares of RLY traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $26.92. 6,735 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 144,212. The company has a market capitalization of $570.17 million, a PE ratio of 12.12 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.98. SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF has a one year low of $25.60 and a one year high of $32.27.

About SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF

The SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF (RLY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in multi-strategy alternatives. The fund is an actively-managed fund that attempts to hedge against inflation by investing in funds with exposure to real estate, commodities, TIPS and natural resources companies.

