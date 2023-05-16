Lwmg LLC Takes $8.35 Million Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Lwmg LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 38,993 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $8,354,000. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for approximately 3.0% of Lwmg LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 26,203 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,275,000 after purchasing an additional 6,665 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 6,211 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,724,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the period. West Michigan Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 7,595 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,109,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $33,422,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock traded down $0.29 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $249.03. 95,072 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,526,275. The company’s 50-day moving average is $240.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $230.61. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $202.05 and a 52-week high of $258.84. The firm has a market cap of $64.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

