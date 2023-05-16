Lwmg LLC Takes Position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Lwmg LLC bought a new stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 3,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $322,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AEP. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in American Electric Power by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank lifted its holdings in American Electric Power by 1,103.6% during the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $105.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of American Electric Power from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $108.00 to $99.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $99.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Cfra boosted their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on American Electric Power from $101.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.19.

American Electric Power Stock Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ AEP traded down $0.72 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $89.37. 330,138 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,731,422. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.30 and a 1 year high of $105.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $45.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $91.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.39.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.57 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 10.10% and a return on equity of 10.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.22 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Electric Power Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be given a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.79%.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Electric Power

In related news, insider Nicholas K. Akins sold 6,977 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.39, for a total value of $630,651.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 143,547 shares in the company, valued at $12,975,213.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 3,998 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.44, for a total transaction of $357,581.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,405,460.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Nicholas K. Akins sold 6,977 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.39, for a total value of $630,651.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 143,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,975,213.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 80,001 shares of company stock valued at $7,213,309 over the last three months. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation and Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment covers the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers.

Featured Stories

