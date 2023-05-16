Lwmg LLC Takes Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Lwmg LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,904 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coston McIsaac & Partners raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 200.0% in the third quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 96 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new position in Tesla during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in Tesla during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Tevis Investment Management grew its position in Tesla by 230.3% during the third quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 109 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Kimbal Musk sold 100,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.73, for a total transaction of $19,573,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,608,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $314,874,765.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Tesla news, Director Kimbal Musk sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.73, for a total value of $19,573,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,608,720 shares in the company, valued at $314,874,765.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.79, for a total transaction of $254,135.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,833,447.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 153,220 shares of company stock worth $29,479,261. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tesla Stock Performance

Shares of TSLA stock traded up $0.20 on Tuesday, reaching $166.55. The stock had a trading volume of 25,075,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 157,081,641. The firm has a market capitalization of $527.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.81 and a 12 month high of $314.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $178.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $173.50.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85. Tesla had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 27.29%. The firm had revenue of $23.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TSLA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Tesla from $223.00 to $217.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Tesla from $275.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Tesla from $275.00 to $257.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Argus lowered their price target on shares of Tesla from $374.00 to $257.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $204.06.

Tesla Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment includes the design, development, manufacture, sale, and lease of electric vehicles as well as sales of automotive regulatory credits.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.