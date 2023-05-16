Madison Square Garden Entertainment Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:SPHR)

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:SPHR – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors purchased 4,026 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 265% compared to the typical volume of 1,104 call options.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SPHR shares. Guggenheim lowered shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $78.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment in a research report on Monday, April 24th.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Price Performance

NYSE SPHR traded down $0.20 on Tuesday, reaching $21.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 315,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 299,757. Madison Square Garden Entertainment has a twelve month low of $20.69 and a twelve month high of $69.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $755.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.53 and a beta of 1.26.

About Madison Square Garden Entertainment

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. provides entertainment experiences. The Company presents or hosts events in its diverse collection of venues: New York’s Madison Square Garden, Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall and Beacon Theatre; the Forum in Inglewood, CA and The Chicago Theatre.

