Mammoth Energy Services (NASDAQ:TUSK) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Mammoth Energy Services (NASDAQ:TUSK – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday.

Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I started coverage on Mammoth Energy Services in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $7.00 target price for the company.

Get Mammoth Energy Services alerts:

Mammoth Energy Services Stock Up 5.6 %

Shares of Mammoth Energy Services stock opened at $3.74 on Friday. Mammoth Energy Services has a 12 month low of $1.83 and a 12 month high of $8.79. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.70. The stock has a market cap of $178.45 million, a PE ratio of 7.96 and a beta of 1.75.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Mammoth Energy Services ( NASDAQ:TUSK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The energy company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter. Mammoth Energy Services had a return on equity of 4.90% and a net margin of 5.42%. The business had revenue of $102.91 million during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TUSK. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mammoth Energy Services by 140.7% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 668,056 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,818,000 after purchasing an additional 390,548 shares in the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Mammoth Energy Services during the fourth quarter worth about $1,695,000. Wexford Capital LP raised its holdings in Mammoth Energy Services by 0.9% during the second quarter. Wexford Capital LP now owns 22,434,125 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $508,000,000 after acquiring an additional 193,952 shares in the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Mammoth Energy Services by 53.7% during the first quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 507,610 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,142,000 after acquiring an additional 177,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Mammoth Energy Services during the first quarter worth about $362,000. 78.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mammoth Energy Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mammoth Energy Services, Inc engages in the exploration and development of North American onshore unconventional oil and natural gas reserves. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure, Pressure Pumping, Natural Sand Proppant, Drilling, and Other. The Infrastructure segment offers construction, upgrade, maintenance and, repair services to the electrical infrastructure industry.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mammoth Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mammoth Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.