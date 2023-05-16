Manchester Capital Management LLC Acquires 1,590 Shares of Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR)

Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Get Rating) by 122.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,890 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,590 shares during the quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Antero Resources were worth $90,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC grew its position in Antero Resources by 65.5% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,362 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Antero Resources by 31.0% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,382 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new stake in Antero Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Antero Resources by 3,532.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,543 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 2,473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Antero Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,000. 77.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Antero Resources from $39.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Antero Resources from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Antero Resources from $51.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Antero Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Antero Resources from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.92.

Insider Buying and Selling

Antero Resources Stock Performance

In other Antero Resources news, insider Michael N. Kennedy sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.07, for a total transaction of $3,160,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 941,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,844,400.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 5.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AR stock opened at $22.52 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.30. Antero Resources Co. has a fifty-two week low of $20.06 and a fifty-two week high of $48.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.76 billion, a PE ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 3.46.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.23. Antero Resources had a net margin of 29.24% and a return on equity of 23.30%. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. Analysts forecast that Antero Resources Co. will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

Antero Resources Profile

Antero Resources Corp. engages in the development, production, exploration and acquisition of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Marketing, and Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream. The Exploration and Production segment deals with the development and production of natural gas, NGLs, and oil.

