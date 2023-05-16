Manchester Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST)

Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating) by 136.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,452 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,757 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Upstart were worth $178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Upstart by 16.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,822,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,145,000 after buying an additional 840,668 shares during the period. Brainard Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Upstart in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,178,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Upstart by 36.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,319,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,711,000 after purchasing an additional 353,154 shares in the last quarter. Freshford Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Upstart during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,925,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Upstart by 11.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,355,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,003,000 after purchasing an additional 242,348 shares during the period. 37.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Upstart alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UPST has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Upstart from $10.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Upstart in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Upstart from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Upstart from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Compass Point initiated coverage on Upstart in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $17.73.

Insider Activity

Upstart Trading Up 23.6 %

In other news, CEO Dave Girouard sold 4,048 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.14, for a total transaction of $73,430.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 83,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,506,817.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Dave Girouard sold 4,048 shares of Upstart stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.14, for a total value of $73,430.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 83,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,506,817.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Sanjay Datta sold 13,872 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total value of $250,389.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 280,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,066,093.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 60,484 shares of company stock valued at $1,003,204 in the last 90 days. 18.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of UPST opened at $20.26 on Tuesday. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.93 and a 12 month high of $54.75. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.80. The company has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.14 and a beta of 1.46.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by $0.31. Upstart had a negative return on equity of 14.37% and a negative net margin of 12.90%. The company had revenue of $146.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.13 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post -2.86 EPS for the current year.

Upstart Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Upstart Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI-enabled bank partners. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Upstart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upstart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.