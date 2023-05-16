Manchester Capital Management LLC Decreases Position in Alithya Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ALYA)

Manchester Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Alithya Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ALYA – Get Rating) by 43.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 106,730 shares of the company’s stock after selling 82,242 shares during the quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC owned about 0.12% of Alithya Group worth $160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in shares of Alithya Group by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,018,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,982,000 after buying an additional 181,802 shares in the last quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Alithya Group by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 2,135,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,165,000 after purchasing an additional 100,490 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Alithya Group by 3.6% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 2,788,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,777,000 after purchasing an additional 95,901 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alithya Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new position in Alithya Group during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Alithya Group alerts:

Alithya Group Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ALYA opened at $1.90 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $166.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.62 and a beta of 0.81. Alithya Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.43 and a 12-month high of $2.74. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Alithya Group ( NASDAQ:ALYA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $96.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.35 million. Alithya Group had a negative return on equity of 8.57% and a negative net margin of 3.44%. Sell-side analysts expect that Alithya Group Inc. will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ALYA. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Alithya Group from C$3.00 to C$3.50 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Barrington Research initiated coverage on shares of Alithya Group in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3.50 target price on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Alithya Group from C$3.00 to C$3.50 in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alithya Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.44.

Alithya Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Alithya Group Inc provides strategy and digital technology services in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company's business strategy services include strategic consulting, digital transformation, organizational performance, and enterprise architecture services. It also provides application services, such as digital applications DevOps, legacy systems modernization, control and software engineering, cloud infrastructure, quality assurance, and automated testing; enterprise solutions comprising enterprise resource planning, corporate performance management, customer relationship management, and human capital management; and data and analytics solutions, including business intelligence, data management, artificial intelligence (AI), and machine learning, as well as internet of things.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALYA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alithya Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ALYA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alithya Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alithya Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.