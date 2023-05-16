Manchester Capital Management LLC Invests $122,000 in Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI)

Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 7,851 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock, valued at approximately $122,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Levi Strauss & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Levi Strauss & Co. by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,201,875 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $75,283,000 after buying an additional 32,502 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC increased its stake in Levi Strauss & Co. by 234.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 43,644 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $631,000 after buying an additional 30,575 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc raised its holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 13,300 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 2,150 shares during the period. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in the third quarter valued at about $959,000. 18.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Levi Strauss & Co. alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on LEVI shares. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 10th. Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 10th. TheStreet cut shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Levi Strauss & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

Levi Strauss & Co. Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE LEVI opened at $13.73 on Tuesday. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 1-year low of $13.40 and a 1-year high of $20.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.25, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.17.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 6th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. Levi Strauss & Co. had a return on equity of 29.59% and a net margin of 7.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

Levi Strauss & Co. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. Levi Strauss & Co.’s payout ratio is 39.34%.

Levi Strauss & Co. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Levi Strauss & Co engages in the design, marketing, and sale of apparel products. The company offers jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company was founded by Levi Strauss in 1853 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Levi Strauss & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Levi Strauss & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.