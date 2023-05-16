Manchester Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Roble Belko & Company Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Private Ocean LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 802.4% in the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 164.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter.
iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance
NASDAQ:IEI opened at $118.30 on Tuesday. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $112.26 and a one year high of $121.47. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.67.
iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend
iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile
iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).
