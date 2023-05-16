Manchester Capital Management LLC Sells 250 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Manchester Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 67.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 120 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $47,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in ServiceNow by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,673 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $650,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. SWS Partners lifted its stake in ServiceNow by 0.6% during the third quarter. SWS Partners now owns 4,753 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,795,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in ServiceNow by 9.0% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 350 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in ServiceNow by 14.6% during the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 236 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alamar Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in ServiceNow by 0.7% during the third quarter. Alamar Capital Management LLC now owns 4,277 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,615,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

NOW stock opened at $463.14 on Tuesday. ServiceNow, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $337.00 and a fifty-two week high of $521.58. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $450.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $427.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $94.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 236.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.04.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NOW. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on ServiceNow from $500.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on ServiceNow from $420.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on ServiceNow from $495.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised ServiceNow from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $410.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $525.47.

In other ServiceNow news, Director Anita M. Sands sold 1,315 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $459.75, for a total transaction of $604,571.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,640,169.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Anita M. Sands sold 1,315 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $459.75, for a total value of $604,571.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,640,169.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 7,796 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $456.31, for a total value of $3,557,392.76. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 4,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,846,686.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,903 shares of company stock worth $7,591,576. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. The company was founded by Frederic B.

