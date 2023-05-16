Manchester Capital Management LLC Takes $135,000 Position in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 418 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 1.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,709,195 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,636,445,000 after acquiring an additional 46,542 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 762,769 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $339,347,000 after purchasing an additional 101,365 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 522,077 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $168,323,000 after purchasing an additional 3,049 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Tyler Technologies by 0.5% in the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 511,523 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $177,754,000 after purchasing an additional 2,391 shares during the period. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Tyler Technologies by 1.4% during the third quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 478,348 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $166,226,000 after purchasing an additional 6,580 shares in the last quarter. 89.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total value of $2,010,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 80,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,867,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Tyler Technologies news, Director Daniel M. Pope sold 1,775 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.83, for a total transaction of $560,598.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,812,548.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total value of $2,010,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 80,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,867,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,803 shares of company stock valued at $11,467,625. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TYL shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $410.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. DA Davidson downgraded Tyler Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $395.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “inline” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $370.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research increased their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $365.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $435.38.

NYSE:TYL opened at $393.73 on Tuesday. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $281.11 and a 12 month high of $425.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.51 billion, a PE ratio of 107.58 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $355.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $334.27.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.04. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 9.02% and a net margin of 8.31%. The business had revenue of $452.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $452.13 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tyler Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of integrated technology and management solutions and services for the public sector with a focus on local governments. It operates through the following segments: Enterprise Software and Appraisal and Tax. The Enterprise Software segment provides municipal and county governments and schools with software systems to meet their information technology and automation needs for mission-critical back-office functions such as financial management, courts and justice processes.

