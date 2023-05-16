MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday.

Separately, HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on MannKind from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Monday, February 27th.

Shares of MNKD stock opened at $4.53 on Friday. MannKind has a 12-month low of $2.91 and a 12-month high of $5.73. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.55. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.18 and a beta of 1.58.

MannKind ( NASDAQ:MNKD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $40.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.40 million. MannKind’s quarterly revenue was up 238.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.10) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that MannKind will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other MannKind news, CEO Michael Castagna sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.13, for a total value of $41,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,030,128 shares in the company, valued at $8,384,428.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 30,000 shares of company stock worth $134,000. 4.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MNKD. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in MannKind by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 34,236 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,995 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of MannKind by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 245,286 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,293,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MannKind by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 120,414 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $635,000 after acquiring an additional 2,252 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MannKind by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 16,529 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 2,424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in MannKind by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 149,073 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 2,865 shares in the last quarter. 49.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MannKind Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutic products and devices for those with endocrine and orphan lung diseases. The company was founded by Alfred E. Mann on February 14, 1991 and is headquartered in Danbury, CT.

