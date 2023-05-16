Marc Haugen Sells 5,544 Shares of Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR) Stock

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR – Get Rating) Director Marc Haugen sold 5,544 shares of Ichor stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.90, for a total value of $154,677.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $723,949.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Ichor Stock Performance

Ichor stock traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $27.84. 121,496 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 173,943. Ichor Holdings, Ltd. has a 52 week low of $21.03 and a 52 week high of $39.73. The firm has a market cap of $808.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.48 and a beta of 1.95. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 3.09.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ichor

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ichor by 50.3% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,174 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Ichor by 48.3% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,155 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ichor during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Ichor by 73.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,582 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ichor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 83.39% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Ichor Company Profile

ICHR has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised Ichor from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. StockNews.com cut Ichor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on Ichor from $40.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. B. Riley raised their price objective on Ichor from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on Ichor from $31.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.43.

Ichor Holdings Ltd. engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing fluid delivery subsystems for semiconductor capital equipment. It offers gas and chemical delivery systems, which are key elements of the process tools used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The firm also manufactures precision machined components, weldments, and proprietary products for use in fluid delivery systems for direct sales to its customers.

