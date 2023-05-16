Marc Haugen Sells 5,544 Shares of Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR) Stock

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR – Get Rating) Director Marc Haugen sold 5,544 shares of Ichor stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.90, for a total value of $154,677.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $723,949.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Ichor Stock Performance
Ichor stock traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $27.84. 121,496 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 173,943. Ichor Holdings, Ltd. has a 52 week low of $21.03 and a 52 week high of $39.73. The firm has a market cap of $808.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.48 and a beta of 1.95. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 3.09.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ichor
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ichor by 50.3% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,174 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Ichor by 48.3% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,155 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ichor during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Ichor by 73.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,582 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ichor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 83.39% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Ichor Company Profile
Ichor Holdings Ltd. engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing fluid delivery subsystems for semiconductor capital equipment. It offers gas and chemical delivery systems, which are key elements of the process tools used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The firm also manufactures precision machined components, weldments, and proprietary products for use in fluid delivery systems for direct sales to its customers.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ichor (ICHR)
- FREYR Battery Is An Interesting Play On EVs: At Rock Bottom
- Analysts Upgrade GXO Logistics, Its First Quarter Says It All
- The Bottom Is In For AppLovin; Reversal Is Next
- Exact Sciences Serves Investors Exactly What They Wished For
- Shockwave Medical, Fast Grower, In Boston Scientific’s Sights?
Receive News & Ratings for Ichor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ichor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.