Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Stock Position Boosted by Everhart Financial Group Inc.

Everhart Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 70.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,811 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 749 shares during the quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $630,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bornite Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Mastercard during the first quarter valued at about $21,442,000. United Bank increased its holdings in Mastercard by 34.5% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 6,007 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,147,000 after buying an additional 1,541 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in Mastercard by 30.1% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 272,358 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $97,335,000 after buying an additional 63,040 shares during the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new position in Mastercard in the first quarter worth approximately $1,168,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new position in Mastercard during the first quarter valued at approximately $12,926,000. 74.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Mastercard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Mastercard from $450.00 to $453.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Mastercard from $414.00 to $442.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Mastercard from $410.00 to $435.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Mastercard from $427.00 to $437.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $418.85.

Mastercard Stock Performance

NYSE MA traded down $4.50 on Tuesday, reaching $378.91. The stock had a trading volume of 605,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,688,718. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $365.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $358.59. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1-year low of $276.87 and a 1-year high of $390.00. The company has a market cap of $359.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.11.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.09. Mastercard had a return on equity of 169.12% and a net margin of 42.33%. The firm had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.76 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.26 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Hai Ling sold 8,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.31, for a total transaction of $2,928,868.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,440,789.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Mastercard news, insider Hai Ling sold 8,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.31, for a total value of $2,928,868.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,440,789.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Raghuvir Malhotra sold 11,398 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.62, for a total value of $4,349,704.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,612,033.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 550,299 shares of company stock worth $210,103,579 in the last ninety days. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Mastercard Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mastercard, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments, and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial, and payment programs. The company was founded in November 1966 and is headquartered in Purchase, NY.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.