McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Stake Reduced by Boyar Asset Management Inc.

Boyar Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,214 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 95 shares during the quarter. McDonald’s comprises approximately 1.3% of Boyar Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Boyar Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in McDonald’s by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,570,353 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $15,591,183,000 after acquiring an additional 333,884 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in McDonald’s by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,704,308 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $8,007,672,000 after acquiring an additional 365,601 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 16.3% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,869,149 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,816,219,000 after buying an additional 1,105,231 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 2.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,117,531 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,265,463,000 after buying an additional 108,282 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 44.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,531,400 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $625,965,000 after buying an additional 776,419 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.86% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

Shares of MCD traded down $1.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $294.87. 485,202 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,619,918. The company has a market cap of $215.26 billion, a PE ratio of 31.75, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $282.92 and its 200-day moving average is $274.17. McDonald’s Co. has a 52 week low of $228.34 and a 52 week high of $298.86.

Insider Transactions at McDonald’s

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The fast-food giant reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.58 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 124.87% and a net margin of 29.36%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.28 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 10.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Manuel Jm Steijaert sold 3,402 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.35, for a total transaction of $1,008,182.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,876 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $776,520.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,184 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $319,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 17,393 shares of company stock worth $4,962,294. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MCD. 92 Resources restated a “maintains” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on McDonald’s from $328.00 to $346.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Citigroup cut their target price on McDonald’s from $279.00 to $277.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on McDonald’s from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on McDonald’s from $309.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $306.83.

McDonald’s Company Profile

(Get Rating)

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

See Also

