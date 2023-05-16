McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Saturday.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of McGrath RentCorp from $107.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Sidoti upgraded shares of McGrath RentCorp from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $127.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd.

Shares of MGRC stock opened at $91.02 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.78. McGrath RentCorp has a 12-month low of $73.29 and a 12-month high of $111.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $91.27 and a 200-day moving average of $96.31.

McGrath RentCorp ( NASDAQ:MGRC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $210.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.16 million. McGrath RentCorp had a net margin of 22.34% and a return on equity of 13.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. Research analysts expect that McGrath RentCorp will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th were given a dividend of $0.465 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 13th. This is an increase from McGrath RentCorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. McGrath RentCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.11%.

In other news, Director Elizabeth A. Fetter sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.03, for a total transaction of $127,442.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $473,356. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Kimberly Ann Box sold 500 shares of McGrath RentCorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.39, for a total transaction of $51,695.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,800 shares in the company, valued at $599,662. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Elizabeth A. Fetter sold 1,400 shares of McGrath RentCorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.03, for a total transaction of $127,442.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $473,356. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,070 shares of company stock valued at $1,283,830. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in McGrath RentCorp by 687.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 468,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,288,000 after buying an additional 409,256 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in McGrath RentCorp in the fourth quarter valued at $21,376,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in McGrath RentCorp by 65.0% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 368,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,381,000 after purchasing an additional 145,164 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in McGrath RentCorp by 5.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,137,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $199,458,000 after purchasing an additional 108,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in McGrath RentCorp by 26.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 453,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,361,000 after purchasing an additional 96,331 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.90% of the company’s stock.

McGrath RentCorp engages in the provision of business-to-business rental services. It operates through the following segments: Mobile Modular, TRS-RenTelco, Adler Tanks, and Enviroplex. The Mobile Modular segment is engaged in modular building and portable storage. The TRS-RenTelco segment includes operations for its electronic test equipment.

