McKesson (NYSE:MCK) Price Target Increased to $450.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Credit Suisse Group from $430.00 to $450.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of McKesson from $450.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of McKesson from $376.00 to $390.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. 58.com reaffirmed a maintains rating on shares of McKesson in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of McKesson from $420.00 to $426.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of McKesson in a research report on Friday, March 31st. They set a buy rating and a $420.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $430.17.

McKesson Stock Up 0.3 %

MCK opened at $391.15 on Friday. McKesson has a twelve month low of $298.69 and a twelve month high of $401.78. The company has a fifty day moving average of $358.36 and a 200-day moving average of $368.49. The stock has a market cap of $53.04 billion, a PE ratio of 15.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.58.

McKesson Dividend Announcement

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $7.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.16 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $68.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.94 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 1.15% and a negative return on equity of 216.12%. McKesson’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.83 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that McKesson will post 25.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. McKesson’s payout ratio is 8.60%.

Insider Transactions at McKesson

In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 18,542 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.04, for a total value of $7,157,953.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 75,737 shares in the company, valued at $29,237,511.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On McKesson

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in McKesson by 324.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,235,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,152,107,000 after acquiring an additional 2,472,584 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in McKesson by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,152,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $807,477,000 after acquiring an additional 213,343 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in McKesson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $633,960,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in McKesson by 587.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,208,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,655,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032,363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in McKesson by 13.1% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,186,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,287,000 after purchasing an additional 137,396 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

About McKesson

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

