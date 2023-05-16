Mdex (MDX) 24 Hour Volume Hits $2.39 Million

Mdex (MDX) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on May 16th. Mdex has a total market cap of $61.89 million and approximately $2.39 million worth of Mdex was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Mdex has traded 3.9% lower against the US dollar. One Mdex token can currently be purchased for $0.0651 or 0.00000240 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001401 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Mdex Profile

Mdex launched on November 14th, 2020. Mdex’s total supply is 1,060,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 950,246,937 tokens. Mdex’s official Twitter account is @mdextech and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Mdex is mdex.co. Mdex’s official message board is medium.com/@mdexofficial.

Buying and Selling Mdex

According to CryptoCompare, “Mdex (MDX) is a DEX platform operating on the HECO and BSC blockchains. It combines a custom-built exchange, AMM, mixed mining, and fund pools to enable secure crypto exchange and ROIs. It aims to create a high-performance Defi ecology, serving as a fund pool with various functions. MDX is the native token used for fees, governance, and liquidity pool staking. This page refers to the BSC version.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mdex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mdex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mdex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

