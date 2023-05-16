Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Holdings Lowered by JGP Wealth Management LLC

JGP Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 26.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,950 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 22,698 shares during the period. JGP Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $4,815,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Medtronic by 0.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 123,861,994 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $10,001,857,000 after buying an additional 1,056,995 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Medtronic by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 115,998,561 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $9,366,883,000 after purchasing an additional 5,620,477 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Medtronic by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 58,989,713 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $4,802,998,000 after purchasing an additional 928,929 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Medtronic by 33.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,374,686 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,564,508,000 after purchasing an additional 4,816,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Medtronic by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,702,223 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,106,453,000 after purchasing an additional 608,587 shares during the last quarter. 80.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Medtronic Stock Performance

Shares of MDT stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $89.19. The stock had a trading volume of 1,512,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,097,715. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Medtronic plc has a one year low of $75.76 and a one year high of $106.33. The firm has a market cap of $118.66 billion, a PE ratio of 29.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.71.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.03. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 13.20%. The company had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.37 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 24th were issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is presently 89.47%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on MDT. UBS Group lowered Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $127.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a report on Friday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Barclays raised Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Medtronic in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Medtronic currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.79.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiovascular Porrtfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit.

