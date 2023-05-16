Melcor Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:MR.UN) Hits New 1-Year Low at $4.67

Shares of Melcor Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:MR.UN – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$4.67 and last traded at C$4.66, with a volume of 6191 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$4.75.

Separately, CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Melcor Real Estate Investment Trust from C$6.25 to C$6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 10th.

The business’s 50 day moving average is C$5.23 and its 200 day moving average is C$5.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 278.17, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of C$60.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.05 and a beta of 2.03.

Melcor REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Melcor REIT owns, acquires, manages and leases quality retail, office and industrial income-generating properties in western Canadian markets. Its portfolio is currently made up of interests in 38 properties representing approximately 2.93 million square feet of gross leasable area located across Alberta and in Regina, Saskatchewan; and Kelowna, British Columbia.

