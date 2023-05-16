Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Sold by Boyar Asset Management Inc.

Boyar Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 44.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,028 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,782 shares during the period. Boyar Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $669,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 41.5% during the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,057,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advantage Inc. boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advantage Inc. now owns 14,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,592,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advisors Network Inc. raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 5,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. 72.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:MRK traded up $0.22 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $116.59. 1,785,380 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,879,889. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $83.05 and a 52 week high of $119.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $111.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.09. The company has a market cap of $295.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.34.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $14.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.81 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 37.92% and a net margin of 22.52%. The company’s revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.14 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on MRK. Wells Fargo & Company cut Merck & Co., Inc. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Atlantic Securities raised their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $122.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Citigroup raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $105.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Societe Generale lowered shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at Merck & Co., Inc.

In other news, VP Rita A. Karachun sold 15,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.53, for a total transaction of $1,865,788.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 45,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,372,296.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, insider Joseph Romanelli sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.22, for a total value of $541,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,284 shares in the company, valued at $2,195,134.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Rita A. Karachun sold 15,875 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.53, for a total transaction of $1,865,788.75. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 45,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,372,296.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 493,258 shares of company stock worth $57,022,118. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Merck & Co, Inc is a health care company, which engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

Featured Articles

