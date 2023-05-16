Metahero (HERO) Price Reaches $0.0033 on Major Exchanges

Metahero (HERO) traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on May 16th. Over the last week, Metahero has traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar. Metahero has a total market capitalization of $25.65 million and approximately $215,533.45 worth of Metahero was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Metahero token can currently be bought for about $0.0033 or 0.00000012 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Metahero alerts:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00004039 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0283 or 0.00000105 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.46 or 0.00027578 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0999 or 0.00000369 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00009192 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000738 BTC.

About Metahero

HERO is a token. Its genesis date was July 4th, 2021. Metahero’s total supply is 9,766,213,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,866,213,223 tokens. The Reddit community for Metahero is https://reddit.com/r/metahero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Metahero’s official website is metahero.io. Metahero’s official Twitter account is @metahero_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Metahero

According to CryptoCompare, “HERO is a deflationary token with a 0-10% fee on each transaction. 0-2% of each transaction is redistributed to all HERO holders. Also, 0-8% of each transaction is forever burned ensuring an ever-decreasing supply of HERO.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metahero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metahero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Metahero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Metahero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Metahero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.