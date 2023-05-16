Metars Genesis Price Hits $1.41 on Top Exchanges (MRS)

Metars Genesis (MRS) traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 16th. During the last week, Metars Genesis has traded 4.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Metars Genesis has a total market cap of $88.31 million and $107,085.40 worth of Metars Genesis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Metars Genesis token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.41 or 0.00005212 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001362 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 21.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000029 BTC.

About Metars Genesis

Metars Genesis’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 62,850,000 tokens. Metars Genesis’ official website is metars.io/home. Metars Genesis’ official Twitter account is @metarsgenesis.

According to CryptoCompare, “Metars Genesis (MRS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Metars Genesis has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 62,850,000 in circulation. The last known price of Metars Genesis is 1.39137824 USD and is down -3.60 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $107,616.93 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://metars.io/home.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metars Genesis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metars Genesis should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Metars Genesis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

