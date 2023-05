Metso (OTCMKTS:MXCYY) Shares Up 5.2%

Shares of Metso Co. (OTCMKTS:MXCYY – Get Rating) shot up 5.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $8.00 and last traded at $7.78. 6,900 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 10% from the average session volume of 6,274 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.40.

Metso Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.78. The company has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.87 and a beta of 1.79.

Metso Company Profile

Metso Corporation, an industrial company, provides equipment and services for the mining, aggregates, recycling, and process industries worldwide. The company operates through two segment, Minerals and Flow Control. It offers mining solutions, including crushing, screening, grinding, classification, beneficiation, dewatering, pyro processing, bulk materials handling, and slurry pumping solutions, as well as wear and spare parts; and aggregates, such as crushers, screens, feeders, rock breakers, air classifiers, lokotrack mobile plants, NW rapid and portable plants, stationary plants, slurry pumps, and preowned equipment, as well as wear and spare parts.

Further Reading

